LS polls LIVE: PM Modi to address rallies in UP, Arvind Kejriwal to kick off AAP's Punjab campaign



Speaking at a campaign rally here for his party's candidate from Nashik Lok Sabha seat, Rajabhau Waje, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said Maharashtra's lost glory would be restored if the INDIA block came to power. Thackeray alleged that Maharashtra gave Prime Minister Narendra Modi more than 40 MPs in 2014 and 2019 elections, but got nothing in return, "You promised two crore jobs. Where are those jobs? Some Gujaratis deny Marathi people entry. Shall we bear it? ASHA workers are not getting their honorarium for months. There are no health facilities, jobs, no money to farmers and no crop loans. I promise to regain the lost glory of Maharashtra after coming to power. I also promise farmers MSP for crops. I will cancel the GST on fertilizers, seeds when an INDIA government comes to power at the Centre," he said.



PM Modi is also set to address an election rally at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on May 17, Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule said on Wednesday.After his meeting MNS chief Raj Thackeray, who has announced his party's support to BJP-led NDA's candidates in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls, the BJP leader said, "PM Modi will address a poll rally at Shivaji Park on Friday (May 17). I invited Raj Thackeray for the rally and he has agreed to attend it." "Thackeray's support (to NDA candidates) and his appeal to voters will reflect in the (poll) outcome. We have asked Raj to join us for the poll campaign in the next few days," he added.

Ahead of the fifth phase of polling in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold election rallies in Lalganj , Jaunpur, Bhadohi (2 pm) and Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh today. Thirteen Lok Sabha seats in UP will vote in the fifth phase on May 20.