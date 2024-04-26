Lok Sabha polls Phase 2: BJP's Sukanta Majumdar, TMC clash at polling booth

New Delhi

The BJP’s state president and Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers argued in a constituency in West Bengal as voting in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 began Friday morning.

A video shared by news agency ANI showed Sukanta Majumdar, Lok Sabha candidate in Balurghat, arguing with TMC workers at a polling booth in the constituency he represents in Parliament. Majumdar claimed TMC workers had illegally gathered at the booth.





#WATCH | Altercation between West Bengal BJP chief and Lok Sabha candidate from Balurghat, Sukanta Majumdar and TMC workers in Balurghat. Majumdar alleges that a large number of TMC workers are present at a polling booth. Slogans of "Go back" pointed at Majumdar also heard.… pic.twitter.com/ucUUtQYpb9 April 26, 2024



Upon arriving at the polling booth with his wife to cast their votes, Majumdar found that his name was not in the voters list. This led to a commotion at the polling station, only for Majumdar to eventually find his name at the bottom of the list.

Voters began protesting against Majumdar and accused him of causing disturbance despite being accompanied by central government security forces. Majumdar argued with voters and alleged that a BJP worker was outside the booth, while also claiming the presence of TMC workers within a 100-meter radius of the booth.

Majumdar further alleged that TMC workers had chanted hostile slogans at him, criticising the police for their inaction. He accused the TMC of “thuggery” and said he had filed a complaint with the Election Commission against Bengal’s ruling party.

"The police are doing nothing. TMC workers within 100 metres of the booth are shouting slogans at us. Our booth agent was beaten up. The TMC is indulging in hooliganism to win the election," said Majumdar.

In the contest for the Balurghat seat, Majumdar is competing against Biplab Mitra, a TMC veteran and a state minister. The Balurghat Lok Sabha seat encompasses seven Assembly segments, six of which are in the Dakshin Dinajpur district, with the seventh in Uttar Dinajpur. Presently, the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC holds four of these Assembly seats, while the BJP holds three.

During the 2019 polls, Balurghat witnessed a total voter turnout of 83.69 percent.

In the 2019 elections, Majumdar won the Balurghat seat by defeating TMC MP Arpita Ghosh by 33,293 votes.