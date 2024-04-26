Lok Sabha polls 2024 Phase 2: Over 9% voter turnout recorded till 9 am

The second phase of voting for the Lok Sabha elections in 2024 began on April 26. The second phase will see voting in 88 constituencies in 13 states and Union territories (UTs).

By 9 am, over 9.3 per cent voter turnout was recorded across states and UTs.

Voter turnout in Kerala

All 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala will go to polls on Friday, concluding voting in the state. By 9 am, Kerala recorded 11.98 per cent in 20 Lok Sabha constituencies. Around 27.7 million voters will decide the fate of 194 candidates who are contesting from the 20 Lok Sabha constituencies in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

Voter turnout in Bihar

Around 9.84 per cent of over 9,300,000 voters in five Lok Sabha constituencies of Bihar exercised their franchise till 9 am on Friday. The polling started at 7 am in Kishanganj, Katihar, Purnia, Bhagalpur and Banka and will continue till 6 pm.

Voter turnout in Manipur

Around 15.49 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 9 am in Manipur. The voting is currently underway on one Lok Sabha seat in the state.

Voter turnout in Tripura

Tripura East recorded a voter turnout of 16.97 per cent till 9 am on Friday. Around 1,400,000 voters, including 694,000 women and 13 transgenders, will decide the fate of nine candidates on one Lok Sabha seat in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Voter turnout in Rajasthan

Rajasthan recorded a 11.8 per cent voter turnout till 9 am on Friday. The state is currently voting on the 13 Lok Sabha seats in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Voter turnout in Assam

Assam recorded a voter turnout of 9.71 per cent till 9 am in five Lok Sabha constituencies on Friday. The highest polling of 14.13 per cent was recorded in Diphu (ST), followed by 9.61 per cent in Karimganj, 9.16 per cent at Darrang-Udalguri, 9.07 per cent in Nagaon and the lowest 5.49 per cent in Silchar.

The second phase of Lok Sabha polls, scheduled for April 26, will see heavyweights like Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor from the Congress, and Hema Malini and Om Birla from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Voters will cast their votes across Assam and Bihar (5 seats each), Chhattisgarh (3), Karnataka (14), Kerala (20), Madhya Pradesh (6), Maharashtra (8), Rajasthan (13), Tripura (1), Uttar Pradesh (8), West Bengal (3), Manipur (1), and Jammu and Kashmir (1).