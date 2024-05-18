Lok Sabha polls: TMC, BJP activists clash in West Bengal's Nadia, 2 injured

A supporter during the nomination rally of BJP candidate Taranjit Singh Sandhu for Lok Sabha elections, in Amritsar, Friday, May 10, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Two persons were injured in a clash between activists of TMC and BJP in West Bengal's Nadia district on Saturday, police said.

The clash broke out in Gayeshpur when a procession in support of Union Minister and BJP's Bongaon Lok Sabha candidate Shantanu Thakur was passing by a locality where a TMC street-corner meeting was going on, a senior officer said.

TMC Nadia South president Debasish Ganguly alleged, "BJP workers intentionally took the route where our street-corner meeting was taking place. Our activists urged those present in the BJP procession to turn off the microphone but they did not listen. They assaulted one of our women activists."



Countering the allegation, a local BJP leader claimed that one of the saffron party workers was injured after being attacked by TMC activists and admitted to AIIMS Kalyani.

Thakur said, "The incident shows how the Trinamool Congress has become jittery as they are losing ground. People will respond to such attacks."



There was a report of two persons having received minor injuries but the situation was brought under control by police, the officer added.