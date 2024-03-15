Lok Sabha polls LIVE news: Arjun Singh returns to BJP after ditching TMC

In a setback to the ruling party in West Bengal, Trinamool leader Arjun Singh who was denied a ticket to seek a fresh term in the Lok Sabha from the Barrackpore constituency of West Bengal, has returned to the BJP. The BJP, which named 20 Lok Sabha candidates from West Bengal earlier, hasn't yet announced its pick for Barrackpore.



Steel tycoon Lakshmi Mittal, billionaire Sunil Bharti Mittal's Airtel, Anil Agarwal's Vedanta, ITC, Mahindra and Mahindra, and a lesser-known Future Gaming and Hotel Services were among the major buyers of the now-scrapped electoral bonds for making political donations. Future Gaming, which was probed by the Enforcement Directorate in March 2022, bought electoral bonds worth over Rs 1,350 crore under two different sets of companies.

After the country's poll body the Election Commission of India (ECI) released electoral bonds data, the Congress on Thursday claimed there was a discrepancy in the numbers of entries in donor and recipient files -- 18,871 against 20,421. "The donors file has 18,871 entries, the recipients file has 20,421 entries. Why the discrepancy @TheOfficialSBI?" Amitabh Dubey, in charge of research and monitoring in the Congress' communication department. Congress also asked why the data shared pertained to a period from April 2019 even though the scheme for anonymous political funding was introduced in 2017.