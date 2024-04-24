LS elections: Both Left, Cong taking PFI support in polls, says Amit Shah

Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday attacked the Congress and the ruling Left in Kerala, alleging both were taking the support of a banned organisation, Popular Front of India, to win in the Lok Sabha polls in the state.

Shah alleged that while the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), political wing of PFI, openly proclaimed its support for the Congress-led UDF in Kerala, the LDF was silent on the ban on PFI.

"On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working to protect the country from organisations like the PFI," he said at a poll rally in Alappuzha Lok Sabha constituency while seeking votes for BJP's candidate Sobha Surendran.

He also alleged that during the rule of the Communists and the Congress, terrorists were protected in state.

Shah also attacked the Congress and the Left, alleging that they both pretend to be fighting each other in Kerala and West Bengal, while in other parts of the country they are together.

He claimed that Communists were finished in the world and in India and similarly, the Congress too was seeing a decline in the country.

"This is the time of the BJP," he contended.

The senior BJP leader said the Lok Sabha polls this time were to make Modi the PM for a third time and to free Kerala from violence.

He claimed that all surveys indicated that the whole of Kerala was with Modi.

Shah is in Kerala on the last day of public canvassing before the state goes to the polls on April 26.

He arrived on a chopper at the helipad at Alappuzha Recreation Ground from where he travelled by road to the Punnapra Carmel Ground -- the venue of the public meeting.