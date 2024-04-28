Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Lok Sabha polls: Anantnag-Rajouri an uphill challenge after delimitation

Several of the parties have petitioned the Election Commission to postpone the polling in Anantnag pointing to inaccessibility

election voting evm machine

Archis Mohan
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2024 | 11:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In 2019, at 125,465, the Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency had the third lowest number of total electors after Lakshadweep and Daman & Diu. At 8.98 per cent, it also saw the lowest voter turnout in the last Lok Sabha elections. 
 
However, after the delimitation, the constituency now has an electorate of 1.92 million and comprises 18 assembly segments, including 11 in Kashmir and seven in Rajouri-Poonch. The change in its demographic has added layers of political complexities to the constituency with Pahari-Gujjar, Jammu versus Kashmir dimensions. 
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
In 2019, amid low voter turnout, Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) Mehbooba Mufti was at third spot with National Conference’s Hasnain Masoodi winning the contest. Mehbooba had won the seat in 2004 and 2014, while her father, Mufti Mohammed Sayeed, won in 1998 on a Congress ticket. Mehbooba’s fight in the upcoming poll might be an uphill contest as the character of the seat has changed after delimitation. 
 
The National Conference (NC) has fielded Altaf Ahmad, a tribal leader. Mohammad Saleem Paray is Ghulam Nabi Azad-led Democratic Progressive Azad Party’s candidate, and J&K Apni Party has fielded Zafar Minhas. The Bharatiya Janata Party and J&K People’s Conference have not fielded any candidates. Indications are that the two might provide behind the scenes support to the Altaf Bukhari-led Apni Party. 
 
The contest, however, is between former Chief Minister Mehbooba and Altaf, who is also supported by the Congress. Altaf’s family members have been active in electoral politics, winning nine Assembly polls since 1967. Several of the parties have petitioned the Election Commission to postpone the polling in Anantnag pointing to inaccessibility. However, the PDP and NC have opposed any delay in the polls.

Also Read

PM Modi to inaugurate world's highest railway bridge in Jammu today

Lok Sabha elections highlights: It's an election between stability and instability, says PM Modi in Maharashtra

Lok Sabha polls highlights: 'Sea of saffron' gathered at MP rally shows what LS results will be, says PM

Lok Sabha polls highlights: DMK never focused on Tamil Nadu's development, says PM Modi

LS polls highlights: Lok Sabha results are clearly visible in Karuli today, says PM at Rajasthan rally

LS candidates in the fray: Tamil Nadu and Gujarat at opposite ends

It'll be a vote for Modi's performance, Odia pride: Dharmendra Pradhan

Disburse pensions using DBT, doorstep delivery during MCC: EC to Andhra

Shehzada insulted maharajas, silent on atrocities by nawabs: PM slams Rahul

Gurugram has highest voter count in Haryana with over 2.5 million voters

Topics : Jammu and Kashmir Anantnag Lok Sabha elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 28 2024 | 11:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEEVM-VVPAT VerificationTikTok | ByteDanceTech Mahindra Q4 ResultsIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon