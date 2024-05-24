LS polls: Farmers stopped from moving towards PM's rally venue in Jalandhar

A group of farmers had earlier announced that they will show black flags to PM Modi when he visits Punjab for poll campaigning. (Photo: PTI)

A group of farmers on Friday held a protest after they were stopped from moving towards the rally venue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Jalandhar.

The protesters were stopped by security personnel around eight km away from PM Modi's rally venue ?PAP Ground. PM Modi on Friday held a rally in Jalandhar to seek votes for BJP candidates.

After they were stopped, farmers led by the Bharati Kisan Union (Doaba) held a protest near an eatery on the Phagwara-Jalandhar National Highway.

A group of farmers had earlier announced that they will show black flags to PM Modi when he visits Punjab for poll campaigning.



The activists, led by BKU (D) president Manjit Singh Rai first assembled at the Grain market on the Phagwara-Hoshiarpur road and then drove for about 14 km before being stopped.

They raised slogans against PM Modi and the BJP. The protest was held on the service lane and the national highway was kept open for normal traffic.

Phagwara Superintendent of Police Rupinder Kaur Bhatti monitored the security arrangements as well as the barricading for stopping protesters from advancing towards the rally site.

Earlier in the morning, several farmer leaders, including Rai, general secretary Satnam Singh Sahni, senior vice president Kirpal Singh Moosapur, senior leaders Gurpal Mauli and Sarpanch Kulwinder Singh were detained at their respective houses.

However, they were later let off.

