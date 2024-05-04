Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

LS polls: Former Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely joins BJP

Lovely joined the BJP in the presence of Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, BJP General Secretary Vinod Tawde and Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva

Arvinder Singh lovely, BJP

Image : x @ANI

ANI Politics
2 min read Last Updated : May 04 2024 | 4:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Topics : Arvinder Singh Lovely Lok Sabha Lok Sabha elections Congress

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 04 2024 | 4:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVETop Hottest Cities in IndiaAdani Group | SEBIKL Sharma | AmethiIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon