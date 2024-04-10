Sensex (    %)
                             
LS polls: Patnaik seeks public opinion for preparing BJD's poll manifesto

Patnaik also constituted a 38-member 'manifesto committee' headed by Berhampur MP Chandrasekhar Sahu

Naveen Patnaik, Odisha CM

Photo: Twitter @Naveen_odisha

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2024 | 2:58 PM IST

Odisha Chief Minister and ruling BJD president Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday urged people to provide inputs for preparation of the party's manifesto for the simultaneous assembly and Lok Sabha polls in the state.
Patnaik also constituted a 38-member 'manifesto committee' headed by Berhampur MP Chandrasekhar Sahu.
The panel will have discussions with various sections of society... and prepare a manifesto that will lead to transformation towards a New Odisha, Empowered Odisha', Patnaik said in an official notification.
Senior party leader Amar Patnaik was appointed as convenor of the committee, while Rajya Sabha MP Sasmit Patra will be the co-convenor, officials said.
General elections and assembly polls will be held in Odisha between May 13 and June 1.
The state has 147 assembly seats and 21 Lok Sabha constituencies.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Naveen Patnaik Lok Sabha elections BJD election manifesto

First Published: Apr 10 2024 | 2:57 PM IST

