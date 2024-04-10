Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

LS polls: Cong MP files complaint against Assam CM over MCC 'violation'

The notice, signed by the secretary of the Election Department, was issued to the president of the state BJP unit, seeking a response within 10 am of April 8

Congress, Congress flag, Congress logo

Congress supporters during a rally of party candidate from Bengaluru Central Mansoor Ali Khan before he files his nomination papers for Lok Sabha elections, in Bengaluru, April 3, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Guwahati
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2024 | 1:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Congress MP and Lok Sabha poll candidate from Nagaon constituency in Assam, Pradyut Bordoloi, has filed a complaint against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, alleging that he violated the model code of conduct by offering money to all ration cardholders during the ongoing election campaign.
Bordoloi filed the complaint to the chief election commissioner on Tuesday night, alleging that Sarma, in a public meeting in Lakhimpur during the day, made a promise to transfer Rs 10,000 to the bank accounts of every ration cardholder after the election.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Stating that such assurances are a "clear violation" of MCC, the Congress leader said, "Such promises are not only unethical but also an attempt to influence voters through financial inducements, thereby compromising the integrity of the electoral process".
He urged the ECI to investigate the matter thoroughly and take appropriate action against the chief minister for his "misconduct".
Bordoloi also filed another complaint with the chief electoral officer alleging that the BJP was continuing with the controversial socio-economic survey, for which a show-cause notice has already been served to the ruling party.
"Despite receiving a show cause notice from the CEO on April 6 regarding electoral inducement, the government has continued to distribute forms for conducting a socio-economic survey, promising to include beneficiaries under the 'Orunodoi' cash direct benefit transfer (DBT) scheme," the Congress MP said.
Bordoloi claimed that such forms were being distributed in Ward No 1 of Matharboi of Barapujia Gaon Panchayat in Morigaon district on Tuesday.
"I fear that similar activities might be taking place in other locations as well. This blatant disregard for electoral norms and the misuse of government schemes for electoral gains is unacceptable," he added.
The CEO's office on April 5 show caused the ruling BJP over an allegation of violation of MCC, raised by the CPI(M).
The Left party had alleged that the BJP violated the MCC by collecting data of people, on the pretext of conducting a socio-economic survey, with the intention of increasing the number of beneficiaries under a government scheme.
The notice, signed by the secretary of the Election Department, was issued to the president of the state BJP unit, seeking a response within 10 am of April 8.

Also Read

Three MPs, 80 others seek Cong tickets for Lok Sabha election in Assam

Will win by over 200K votes against Gaurav Gogoi in Jorhat: Assam BJP MP

SC strikes down electoral bonds: Full timeline and scheme explained

CAA unacceptable to Assam's indigenous people: AJP chief Lurinjyoti Gogoi

Assam's world-class sports venues to spice up Khelo India Varsity Games

LS polls: Rajeev Chandrasekhar accuses Tharoor of defamation, sends notice

CAA unacceptable to Assam's indigenous people: AJP chief Lurinjyoti Gogoi

Stalin likens PM's poll campaign to migratory birds arriving at sanctuary

Lok Sabha polls: Varun, Maneka Gandhi miss PM Modi's rally in Pilibhit

PM Modi has become face of development in India: US Congressman Sherman

The CEO's office said that while generic electoral promises are allowed, "specific surveys, form distribution and data collection make the design transactional and are in the nature of inducement of the electors", which is a prohibited activity.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Election Commission of India Lok Sabha elections Lok Sabha Election Commission Indian National Congress

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 10 2024 | 1:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveEid Wishes 2024Tesla | RelianceArvind KejriwalOla Cabs Shuts DownIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon