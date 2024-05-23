LS polls phase 6: Rohtak's independent candidate declares assets worth Rs 2

Several heavyweight contestants are ready to fight the poll battle in the phase 6 polls in which seven states and UTs will vote.

The sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections will be held on May 25, in which as many as 889 candidates will contest to secure 57 constituencies across seven states and Union Territories.

Many political heavyweights will enter the poll battle in this phase. The list includes prominent leaders such as former Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar, Bansuri Swaraj, Manoj Tiwari, among others.

However, one striking detail about this phase of the election is its independent candidate Master Randhir Singh, who declared Rs 2 worth of asset in his affidavit.

According to a report by the Association of Democratic Reforms, Singh is the candidate to have declared the lowest assets in this phase. He is contesting the polls from Haryana’s Rohtak. His election affidavit, uploaded on the Election Commission’s website, shows that Singh has Re 1 in his bank account with the State Bank of India and just as much cash in his hand.

He has no investments, savings or insurance policies either, the affidavit shows. He doesn’t own any house, commercial property or land as well.

Meet the richest candidate



Meanwhile, the richest candidate of the sixth phase of the polls is industrialist Naveen Jindal with assets worth Rs 1,230 crore. Jindal is the son of former Haryana minister Savitri Jindal, who herself boasts the crown of the richest Indian woman with a net worth of $33.5 billion, according to the Forbes Billionaires’ List 2024. The billionaire industrialist is fighting the polls on a BJP ticket and chairs the Jindal Steel and Power Limited, part of the OP Jindal Group.

The ADR report on wealth of the phase six candidates says that 39 per cent of them are crorepatis with average assets of Rs 6.21 crore.

To be clear, there are candidates in other phases who have declared zero assets in their affidavits.