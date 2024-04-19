Business Standard
Lok Sabha polls 2024: PM Modi asks people to vote in record numbers

He especially called upon the young and first-time voters to vote in large numbers

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2024 | 8:23 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged voters to exercise their franchise in record numbers as the seven-phase Lok Sabha polls started with polling being held in 102 constituencies.
He especially called upon the young and first-time voters to vote in large numbers.
"The 2024 Lok Sabha elections commence today! As 102 seats across 21 States and UTs go to the polls, I urge all those voting in these seats to exercise their franchise in record numbers," he said in a post on X.
He added, "I particularly call upon the young and first-time voters to vote in large numbers. After all, every vote counts and every voice matters!"

Modi made the appeal in various Indian languages.

Topics : Narendra Modi Lok Sabha elections Modi govt

First Published: Apr 19 2024 | 8:23 AM IST

