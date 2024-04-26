LS polls: Vasundhara Raje casts her vote in Jhalawar, says PM Modi will win

BJP leader Vasundhara Raje on Friday cast her vote at a polling booth in Jhalawar.

While speaking to the media, she stated that the country desires progress, which is why the BJP will win another term and PM Narendra Modi will secure a third term.



"The country wants development, this is why BJP will form the government again and PM Narendra Modi will win a third term. Jhalawar MP Dushyant Singh has been receiving good support... I believe he will create history this time as well... We can never take anything for granted. Everything is in the hands of God and the voters," She said.

Rajasthan is voting on 13 seats today in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

The second phase has 88 Lok Sabha constituencies, including all 20 seats in Kerala, 14 in Karnataka, 13 in Rajasthan, eight in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, five each in Assam and Bihar, six in Madhya Pradesh, three each in Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, and one each in Tripura, Manipur and Jammu and Kashmir.

Voting began at 7 am today and will conclude at 6 pm. The Lok Sabha election is being held in seven phases till June 1 and votes will be counted on June 4.

The second phase of polling was to be held on 89 seats but it has been deferred to May 7 in Betul, Madhya Pradesh, due to the death of the BSP candidate.

Several opposition parties have come together to form INDIA bloc to put up common candidates against the BJP.

Interesting battles are lined up in the second phase of Lok Sabha polls and some prominent personalities are also in the fray. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is re-contesting from Wayanad. In Thiruvananthapuram, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is seeking a fourth consecutive term. Battles in Rajasthan in the second phase of the polls include two union ministers, a former Assembly Speaker and the sons of two former chief ministers.

Actor-turned-politician Hema Malini is again in the fray from Mathura. Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is contesting from Rajnandgaon, DK Suresh from Bangalore Rural, and Tejasvi Surya from Bangalore South.

The first phase of voting for the seven-phased Lok Sabha election, the world's largest electoral exercise, was held on April 19 in 102 constituencies across 21 states and UTs. According to the Election Commission, the voter turnout registered was over 62 per cent. The third phase of the election will be held on May 7.