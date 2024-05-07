Business Standard
Modi made 22 billionaires, INDIA bloc will make crores of 'lakhpati': Rahul

He also promised to provide one-year apprenticeship to unemployed diploma holders and graduates

Rahul Gandhi also promised to provide one-year apprenticeship to unemployed diploma holders and graduates. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Chaibasa (Jharkhand)
1 min read Last Updated : May 07 2024 | 2:51 PM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that he wanted to hand over 'Jal, Jungle, Jameen' belonging to tribals to industrialists.
Addressing an electione rally in Jharkhand's Chaibas, Gandhi promised to make crores of people 'lakhpati' if voted to power.
Asserting that this Lok Sabha election is for saving the Constitution and the rights of tribals, poor and backward, he said INDIA bloc leaders were ready to sacrifice their lives to save the Constitution.
The former Congress president said, "PM wants to handover tribals' 'Jal, Jungle, Jameen' to 14-15 industrialists...he made 22 people billionaires in his 10-year tenure... We will make crores of lakhpatis if voted to power and provide Rs 1 lakh annually to poor women."

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Rahul Gandhi Billionaires wealth India's Billionaire Gautam Adani Mukesh Ambani Indian National Congress

First Published: May 07 2024 | 2:51 PM IST

