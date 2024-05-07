Jobs used to be on sale during Congress rule in Haryana, says Khattar

Former Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar alleged on Tuesday that jobs used to be on sale during the Congress rule in the state and said the BJP has set the system right and given jobs on the basis of merit.

Khattar said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) governments at the Centre and in the state have undertaken development work in various spheres.

He alleged that there was favouritism in giving jobs during the previous Congress-led regime in the state.

"Jobs used to be on sale. During the Congress rule, be it the job of a peon, clerk, superintendent, HCS, class 1, class 2 -- rates were fixed.

"We set the system right and deserving candidates got jobs on merit. We have given 1.3 lakh jobs purely on the basis of merit," the BJP leader said while addressing a gathering during his roadshow in Samalkha, which falls under the Karnal parliamentary constituency.

Khattar is the saffron party's candidate from Karnal in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

"We will win all the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana as well as the Karnal Assembly seat (for which bypolls will be held along with the 10 parliamentary seats on May 25)," he said.

Khattar said the BJP will retain power at the Centre because people have seen the work the party did over the last 10 years.

He asserted that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will win more than 400 Lok Sabha seats in the ongoing polls, including the 10 seats from Haryana.

The people of the country want to see Narendra Modi as the prime minister for a third consecutive time, Khattar said.

He said the BJP governments at the Centre as well as in Haryana took several steps and introduced many schemes for the farmers' welfare.

Referring to Haryana, the former chief minister said fourteen crops are procured at the minimum support price (MSP).

After the crops are purchased from farmers, the government transfers money directly into their accounts, he said.

Earlier, the money first used to go to the accounts of "arhtiyas (commission agents)", he said.

For weddings and other functions in farmers' families, they had to approach the "arhtiyas" for money, Khattar said.

Now, farmers can withdraw money from their bank accounts, he added.

Polling for all the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana will be held in the sixth phase of the seven-phase election on May 25 and the counting of votes will be taken up on June 4.