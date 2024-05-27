Business Standard
Modi 'playing with' national security by bringing in Agnipath scheme: Cong

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the Agnipath scheme is the contribution of the 'outgoing prime minister'

Jairam Ramesh

New Delhi: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh addresses a press conference, in New Delhi, Thursday, April 25, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 5:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Congress on Monday accused the Modi government of "playing with" national security and the future of the youth, and asserted that the military recruitment scheme would be scrapped when it comes to power at the Centre.
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the Agnipath scheme is the contribution of the "outgoing prime minister".
"This is playing with national security and the future of the youth. Before Agnipath, about 75,000 youth were recruited (annually) into the armed forces and now that has been reduced by one-fourth," Ramesh said in a video statement posted on X.
He said that under the Agnipath scheme, training is given to the youth for six months and they are told to go and take on China and Pakistan at the borders.
Ramesh recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi's June 2020 statement, which the Congress describes as a "clean chit of China", and claimed that it had reduced India's negotiating power.
 
"We should remember that the three chiefs of the army, navy and air force had opposed Agnipath. Former army chief (General Manoj Mukund) Naravane has talked about this in his book. The outgoing PM will have to answer after June 4 as to why Agnipath was brought in and our national security played with," he said.
In a post in Hindi along with his video statement, the Congress leader said, "Outgoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought this scheme without any discussion. Even the armed forces had not given consent for this. This policy has compromised our capabilities against China."

Ramesh said the Congress would scrap the policy when it comes to power.
The government rolled out the Agnipath recruitment scheme in June 2022 for short-term induction of personnel with an aim to bring down the age profile of the three services.
It provides for recruiting youngsters between the age bracket of 17-and-half years and 21 for four years with a provision to retain 25 per cent of them for 15 more years.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Lok Sabha elections Congress National Security Modi govt

First Published: May 27 2024 | 5:23 PM IST

