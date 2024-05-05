Business Standard
Modi will seek votes in Lord Ram's name, won't speak on development: Raut

Raut claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was trailing after the first two phases of the Lok Sabha elections

Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : May 05 2024 | 2:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will seek votes in the name of Lord Ram but will not speak on development, inflation and jobs.
Talking to reporters here, Raut claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was trailing after the first two phases of the Lok Sabha elections.
The third phase of polls will take place on May 7.
Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to visit the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Sunday and hold a roadshow.
"Modi will go to Dwarka, Mathura and Ayodhya. He will go to every temple but won't talk about development, inflation and jobs. He will not talk about why the (2019) Pulwama attack took place," the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said.
He also hit out at the prime minister over the attack in Jammu and Kashmir, in which a soldier was killed and four were injured as terrorists ambushed an Indian Air Force (IAF) convoy in Poonch district.
"Yesterday, in broad daylight, our soldiers were attacked and killed. He will not talk about this in Ayodhya. (He will) just seek votes in the name of Lord Ram," Raut said.

First Published: May 05 2024 | 2:52 PM IST

