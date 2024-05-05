Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

LS polls: PM Modi to file nomination papers from Varanasi on May 14

The Congress has fielded its Uttar Pradesh chief Ajay Rai in Varanasi and the BSP Athar Jamal Lari

Modi,Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Varanasi (UP)
1 min read Last Updated : May 05 2024 | 2:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be filing his nomination papers from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat on May 14, BJP's city president Vidyasagar Rai said on Sunday.
On May 13, Modi will hold a roadshow in the constituency, and preparations for it are underway, he added

"The route for the roadshow has been finalised. On May 14, Prime Minister Modi will file his nomination from the Varanasi seat," he said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The Congress has fielded its Uttar Pradesh chief Ajay Rai in Varanasi and the BSP Athar Jamal Lari.
Elections in Varanasi will be held on June 1 in the seventh and last round of the general elections.
Topics : Narendra Modi Lok Sabha elections Elections in India Varanasi BJP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 05 2024 | 2:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVETop Hottest Cities in IndiaAdani Group | SEBIKL Sharma | AmethiIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon