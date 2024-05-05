Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Lok Sabha polls: PM Modi, Nadda on two-day Odisha visit from today

PM Modi is scheduled to arrive in the Odisha capital around 9.30 pm and will make a night halt at Raj Bhavan

Modi,Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting, ahead of the third phase of Lok Sabha elections. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
2 min read Last Updated : May 05 2024 | 1:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president J P Nadda will arrive in Bhubaneswar on Sunday on their two-day visit to Odisha.
PM Modi is scheduled to arrive in the Odisha capital around 9.30 pm and will make a night halt at Raj Bhavan.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
He will address election rallies at Berhampur and Nabarangpur on Monday, a BJP leader said.
PM Modi will again come to the state on May 10, when he will lead a road show in Bhubaneswar. On the following day, he would address an election rally in Bolangir, he said.
Odisha Police have tightened security arrangements for the PM's visit on Sunday.
Tight security will be ensured from Biju Patnaik International Airport to Raj Bhavan on Sunday evening, a police officer said.
Nadda, on the other hand, is slated to reach Bhubaneswar this afternoon. He is scheduled to release the election manifesto of the state unit of the BJP in Bhubaneswar around 3 pm.
The BJP president will also hold meetings with party leaders and workers in Bhubaneswar and neighbouring Cuttack to discuss the party's strategies for the ensuing Lok Sabha and assembly elections in the state.
The state will go to polls from May 13 to June 1.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Lok Sabha elections Elections in India Odisha government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 05 2024 | 1:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVETop Hottest Cities in IndiaAdani Group | SEBIKL Sharma | AmethiIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon