Musical chairs, gen-next politicians look to shake up Punjab's poll fray

Chamkaur Singh, a farmer in Jalandhar, while harvesting wheat, notices a sapling of an out-of-place mango tree on one side of the field. He has a hearty laugh.



His analogy with politics, though, is worth remembering.



“I can uproot this sapling because it’s out of place. But what do I do about the politician I vote for? Today he might be contesting from one party and tomorrow he might shift base just like it happened here,” he says, while referring to Sushil Rinku, the sitting member of Parliament (MP) from Jalandhar, who switched sides from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) just ahead of the polls.



The churn in Punjab politics has been the biggest among the states ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. For the first time in decades, all the major players — AAP, the Congress, the BJP, and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) — have decided to go solo. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is also a contender in some seats. Political analysts say the outcome at the national level will be different from what happens in Punjab. This is because Punjab does not have an exclusive votebank, nor is there a party for the Dalits only.



“Unlike the all-India trend of the stiff contest between INDIA and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, Punjab is witnessing a four-cornered contest. This may work in favour of the Congress. An absence of an alliance between the BJP and SAD may result in some saving grace for AAP,” said Pramod Kumar, chairperson, Institution for Development and Communication (ICD).

The number of candidates contesting from the 13 constituencies in the state is 328.



Meanwhile, political parties, despite condemning their own deserters, have given the ticket to a number of party-hoppers. At least three sitting MPs shifted allegiance during the past two months to confirm their nominations.



The highest number of turncoats — eight — has been fielded by the BJP. The Congress has fielded six, AAP five, and SAD two.



Among the turncoats fielded by the BJP, which is going solo and contesting all 13 Lok Sabha seats for the first time since 1996, are sitting MPs Preneet Kaur, Ravneet Singh Bittu, Sushil Kumar Rinku, and former minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi.



Among the defectors fielded by AAP are sitting legislator Raj Kumar Chabbewal, ex-MLAs Gurpreet Singh GP, and Pawan Tinu. The turncoats on the Congress list are four-time MLA Jeet Mohinder Singh Sidhu, Amarjit Kaur Sahoke, and ex-MP Dharamvira Gandhi.



“These people think Punjab, with 13 seats, won’t have a big role in these elections. All of them are preparing for 2027 Assembly polls and are treating these elections as semifinals,” says Garry Singh, a cab driver in Amritsar.



A resident of Ludhiana said: “These party hoppers are driven mostly by tall promises made by political parties. For instance, parties like the BJP sell the dream of making them Cabinet minister (at the Centre).”



PASSING THE BATON



For the first time in decades, a number of stalwarts like Parkash Singh Badal and Amarinder Singh are not part of the poll fray. Instead, a newer crop of politicians, who aren’t necessarily contesting, have taken over the reins.



In the absence of Badal, who passed away in April last year, the family’s next generation has hit the ground. His three grandchildren — Harkirat Kaur Badal, Gurleen Kaur Badal, and Anantveer Singh Badal — are actively campaigning for their mother, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who is contesting from the Bathinda seat.



Although none of them is giving speeches, the Badal scions are part of door-to-door campaigns, speaking to people and engaging with the youth.



Ahead of the elections, Ravneet Singh Bittu, former Congress MP from Ludhiana, is also in the limelight. Despite being a three-time MP, Bittu stirred some feathers as he switched over to the BJP ahead of the elections. Bittu is the grandson of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh, who was killed in 1995. Bittu has invoked his grandfather’s legacy while campaigning. He drove his grandfather’s Ambassador to file his nomination papers, and has used his pictures in BJP posters.



“The next generation doesn’t mean anything if they don’t build on the good work done by their elders. At the same time, they must also not make the mistakes they made. Legacy only has resonance with the older generation and not the younger ones,” said Garry.