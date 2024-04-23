My mother's 'mangalsutra' was sacrificed for this country: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his "gold and mangalsutra" remarks, saying her mother Sonia Gandhi sacrificed her mangalsutra' for the country.

What talks are happening in this country? Two days back there were speeches that Congress wants to snatch your 'mangalsutra'. This country has been free for the past 75 years, and 55 years Congress was in power. Did Congress ever snatch your gold or 'mangalsutra'?, she asked at an election rally here.

Priyanka was referring to Modi's allegations that the Congress plans to give people's hard-earned money and valuables to "infiltrators" and "those who have more children' -- alluding to Muslims in his campaign speech in Rajasthan yesterday -- and would steal the "gold of mothers and sisters" if voted to power.

In a sharp attack on Modi, Priyanka said: When there was war, Indira Gandhi (her grandmother and former prime minister) donated her gold."



She further said, "My mother's 'mangalsutra' was sacrificed for this country," referring to the assassination of her father and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi by terrorists. Had Narendra Modi understood the importance of 'mangalsutra', he would not have spoken such unethical things," she added.