Narendra Modi first PM to get third term in office after Nehru: Dhankhar

He said it is for the first time since 1962 that a prime minister has got a third term. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2024 | 11:01 PM IST

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday said it is for the first time in the last six decades that a prime minister has returned to power for a third consecutive term.
He said it is for the first time since 1962 that a prime minister has got a third term.
He said Jawahar Lal Nehru became the prime minister for a third consecutive term in 1962. After that, PM Modi will enter the office for the third time in a row.
 
Addressing the participants of the Rajya Sabha internship programme, Dhankhar urged the interns to harness the power of social media to express their views and remain vigilant against pernicious tendencies in democracy.
Emphasising the role of constructive debate, dialogue and discussion in the Parliament for positive growth, Dhankhar urged the interns to mobilise public opinion if they see any deviation from these principles, an official statement said.

First Published: Jun 07 2024 | 11:01 PM IST

