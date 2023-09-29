Next LS polls fight to save Constitution, democracy: AAP MP Sanjay Singh

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh on Thursday said that the next Lok Sabha elections will be a fight to save the Constitution and democracy in the country.

Addressing the AAP's 'Leadership Development Conference' here, he said, "The BJP-led government is spreading hatred and communal poison... next Lok Sabha elections will be a fight to save the Constitution and democracy," he said.

He claimed that the AAP governments in Delhi and Punjab were working for development.

The Rajya Sabha MP said the Congress was in power in Assam for 15 years and the BJP for seven years but neither parties worked on the burning issues of the state.

Stating that AAP will contest panchayat and assembly elections in Assam, he urged party workers and leaders to work for the welfare of the people.

He claimed that Assam is facing price hike and the state's economy is burned by excessive debt.

Also Read Does the BJP really need a new Constitution? Parliament special session: AAP issues whip for its MPs in Rajya Sabha AAP MP Sanjay Singh misses Parliament Privileges Committee deadline BJP put democracy in dustbin: Goa AAP display posters targeting PM Modi Amritpal's arrest result of month-long effort of Punjab Police, govt: AAP Rahul Gandhi meets carpenters, builds furniture in Delhi's Kirti Nagar Uttarakhand CM assigns new roles to state leaders, names 10 appointees CPI's D Raja meets Lalu, discusses ways to step up fight against BJP BJP harps on need to overcome hurdles, usher in political change: Annamalai AIADMK exits BJP-led NDA alliance ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections