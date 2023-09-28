close
Sensex (-0.39%)
66172.16 -256.22
Nifty (0.23%)
19761.80 + 45.35
Nifty Smallcap (0.00%)
5860.90 0.00
Nifty Midcap (0.00%)
40640.80 0.00
Nifty Bank (0.25%)
44700.35 + 112.05
Heatmap

CPI's D Raja meets Lalu, discusses ways to step up fight against BJP

CPI general secretary D Raja met RJD president Lalu Prasad, and held discussions on stepping up the fight against the ruling BJP at the Centre

D Raja, CPI leader

D Raja, CPI leader | Representative Image

Press Trust of India Patna
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2023 | 9:35 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

CPI general secretary D Raja met RJD president Lalu Prasad, and held discussions on stepping up the fight against the ruling BJP at the Centre.
The CPI leader, who is in Bihar to attend a conference of his party's students' wing AISF, met Prasad on Wednesday at the residence of the latter's wife and former CM Rabri Devi.
Talking to reporters, Raja said, "The formation of the coalition INDIA is an important step towards protecting the secular and democratic character of the country, which owes itself to the Constitution but faces threat from the current dispensation".
Claiming that the BJP was rattled, fearing a rout in the Lok Sabha polls next year, the CPI leader said more parties may join INDIA in the run-up to the general elections.
Raja, who will be in Begusarai on Thursday to attend the national conclave of AISF, said, "The CPI will unite the working class, farmers, women and students to provide the much-needed ballast to the INDIA coalition".

Also Read

Rahul calls on Lalu Yadav after SC stays his defamation case conviction

ED questions Lalu Prasad's daughter Chanda Yadav in land-for-jobs case

PM Modi's last flag unfurling at Red fort, it will be us next year: Lalu

ED attaches assets in money laundering case against Lalu Prasad, family

A day after Patna HC stay on caste survey, RJD chief Lalu attacks BJP

BJP harps on need to overcome hurdles, usher in political change: Annamalai

AIADMK exits BJP-led NDA alliance ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections

BJP cannot win more than 7 Lok Sabha seats in Assam this time: AIUDF

BJP-led NDA to secure more than 350 seats in 2024 LS polls: Pradhan

Cong rejects 'One Nation, One Election', calls it assault on Constitution

Topics : Lalu Prasad Yadav D Raja rjd Rabri Devi CPI BJP MLAs

First Published: Sep 28 2023 | 9:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesBusiness IdeasStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesAsian Games 2023 Men's CricketEid Milad-Un-Nabi 2023Gold-Silver PriceTrain accident in Mathura StationGoogle 25th Birthday

Companies News

Pegatron India's iPhone factory shutdown may go into day 3: ReportCipla to deliver essential medicines through drones in Himachal Pradesh

Sports News

Asian Games: Nepal break T20I records; Yuvi's fastest 50 record shatteredPak team issued last-minute visas for World Cup; PCB thanks Indian govt

India News

PM Modi to launch various projects, attend Vibrant Gujarat Global SummitNIA raids 6 states in major crackdown on Khalistani gangster nexus

Economy News

India to hold top spot for growth but risks to downside remain: PollAngel tax norms: Govt extends safe harbour to convertible preference shares
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon