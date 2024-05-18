Business Standard
People of Bengal will avenge injustices done by BJP, says Mamata Banerjee

Banerjee in a post on her X handle said, 'It is a sin to block the funds earmarked for development of the poor but continue splurging money on spreading propaganda'

Nadia: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, at Ranaghat in Nadia district, Saturday, May 4, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : May 18 2024 | 2:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said that the state will avenge the "injustice" of the BJP and the "anti-Bengalis will be washed away for sure."

Banerjee in a post on her X handle said, "It is a sin to block the funds earmarked for development of the poor but continue splurging money on spreading propaganda".
The TMC supremo had been vocal about alleged non-payment of Central dues to the state under various schemes like MNREGA (100 days work) and PM Awas Yojana (housing) for the last three years totalling more than Rs 1.65 trillion.
"Bengal will avenge this injustice by the BJP", she said, adding "The people of Jhargram, Ghatal and Medinipur have given a clear message --the Bishorjon of Bangla-Birodhis is certain!".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Mamata Banerjee West Bengal West Bengal Assembly polls BJP Bharatiya Janata Party All India Trinamool Congress

First Published: May 18 2024 | 2:16 PM IST

