Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

PM Modi's Ghaziabad roadshow today: Traffic advisory lists roads to avoid

Thousands of police and security officials to guard roadshow marking beginning of the BJP election campaign in western Uttar Pradesh

Narendra Modi, PM Modi, Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2024 | 12:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a roadshow in Ghaziabad on Saturday, prompting hundreds of police and security personnel to ensure the event's smooth operation.

This roadshow marks the beginning of the BJP campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in western Uttar Pradesh. The roadshow will stretch from Maliwara Chowk in Naya Ganj to Chaudhary Mod in Gandhi Nagar, Ghaziabad. More than 200,000 people are expected to join the roadshow as Modi campaigns for the BJP's Lok Sabha candidate in the constituency, Atul Garg.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In anticipation of the event, the Ghaziabad traffic police have released an advisory, urging commuters to steer clear of specific routes for the duration of the roadshow.

Ghaziabad traffic advisory today


From 1 pm, the movement of heavy and commercial vehicles will be completely restricted in several areas, including between Chaudhary Mod and Lal Kuan, Atmaram Steel trisection and Diamond trisection, Alt intersection and Meerut Tiraha, Tulsi Niketan and Karangate roundabout, Jalnigam T-point and Meerut trisection, Vasundhara Bridge and Mohannagar, and Seemapuri and Mohannagar.

The traffic police said that from 2 pm, the movement of public, roadways, or city buses will not be restricted. Additionally, from 3 pm onwards, the movement of autos and e-rickshaws will not be allowed in several areas.

Private two-wheeler and four-wheeler vehicles will be barred from 14 major roads in Ghaziabad on Saturday. These are: Rakesh Marg to Chaudhary Morh; Lohia Nagar Tiraha to Old Bus Stand; RDC Bridge Hapur Chungi Side to Old Bus Stand; Sihani Gate Police Station to Old Bus Stand; Ghukna Mode to Meerut Tiraha; Siddharth Vihar intersection to Meerut Tiraha; Basant Chowk to Maliwara Chowk; Ramte Ram Road to Maliwara Chowk; Ramte Ram Road to Chaudhary Mod/Ghantaghar; Gaushala to Dudheshwar Nath Temple; Vijaynagar Dhobi Ghat Railway Bridge to Chaudhary Morh; Meerut Tiraha U-turn to Hapur Tiraha; Nandgram Tiraha to Meerut Tiraha; and Rotary Roundabout to Hindon River Metro station.

The authorities have also made parking arrangements at the Nehru Nagar auditorium for the roadshow. As many as 6,000 police personnel have been deployed in the city. Most places in Ghaziabad will not allow drones on Saturday.

Also Read

New Year's Eve in Delhi: Traffic advisory to check before you head out

Noida-Ghaziabad metro link to integrate Rapid Rail; check details here

Delhi Police issue new traffic advisory; Check alternative routes

Northern Railways set to revamp Ghaziabad railway station: Details here

New Year 2024: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory; check details here

Day after EC notice, Atishi asks ED to share details of actions against BJP

LS polls: Nominations of 16 candidates found invalid for second phase in MP

Will win by over 200K votes against Gaurav Gogoi in Jorhat: Assam BJP MP

BJP India's preferred party, people will elect it once more: PM Modi

Lok Sabha elections 2024: PM Modi to hold rally, roadshow in UP today

Topics : Narendra Modi Traffic jam Traffic Delhi traffic BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 06 2024 | 12:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayIndian RupeeLok Sabha PollsRBI MPC Meeting Live UpdatesIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon