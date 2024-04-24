PM Modi's victory essential to ensure prosperity of tribals: Tripura CM

Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha stressed that the Modi government must come into power again for the prosperity of tribals.

He criticised the Congress and CPI(M) on Tuesday for failing to undertake any developmental work for the tribal people despite their lengthy tenure in power. "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the tribal people have experienced respect and prosperity. Therefore, it is imperative to reinstate the Modi government in power. Only under Modi's leadership can the nation progress. Neither the Congress nor the UPA government nor the CPI(M) have contributed to the nation's development or to the welfare of the tribal people. Their formation of the INDI Alliance is merely an attempt to manipulate voters," he asserted.

Dr Saha said this at a large election rally held in Kanchanpur of the North district in support of BJP candidate Kriti Singh Debbarma.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the Bru people, previously labelled as refugees, are now recognised as residents of Tripura.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have taken all necessary steps for their proper rehabilitation. The former communist government merely prolonged the issue without addressing it for 23 years. Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised the need for the development of the tribal people for overall national progress, and his administration is actively working toward that goal," Dr Saha emphasised. He pointed out that despite the Congress and UPA governments holding power at the centre for many years, they neglected the development of the tribal people.

"The Tribal Ministry was established during the tenure of Atal Bihari Vajpayee as Prime Minister. Atal Ji was highly esteemed, and the current Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, is continuing his legacy. Tripura is now advancing rapidly in all spheres, and the people wish to see Narendra Modi re-elected as Prime Minister for the third time. It is essential for everyone to rally behind ensuring the victory of the BJP candidate in the East Tripura seat with a significant margin on April 26," he urged.