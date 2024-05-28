Business Standard
Congress wants to give reservation on basis of religion, alleges Nadda

JP Nadda

The Lok Sabha elections for four seats in Himachal Pradesh are scheduled to take place on June 1 in the seventh and final phase | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Shimla
1 min read Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 2:39 PM IST

BJP president J P Nadda on Tuesday charged that the Congress wants to give reservation on the basis of religion.
At a public meeting in Kinnaur in support of BJP candidate from Mandi, Kangana Ranaut, Nadda said BR Ambedkar had advocated reservation on the basis of geographical and social conditions of a place and not on religious lines.
"People of Kinnaur are granted Scheduled Tribe (ST) reservation on the basis of geographical conditions because it is a far flung area but the Congress wants to give it to Muslims" he said.
Hitting out at the opposition, Nadda charged that the 'INDI alliance' is nothing but an alliance of corrupt leaders as all its leaders and allied parties are corrupt and involved in various scams.
The Lok Sabha elections for four seats in Himachal Pradesh are scheduled to take place on June 1 in the seventh and final phase.

First Published: May 28 2024 | 2:39 PM IST

