Here's what PM Modi said on Kejriwal's allegations on political arrests

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday dismissed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s allegations that he (Modi) had the power to decide who goes to prison. Modi, said political leaders must familiarise themselves with the Constitution to grasp the rightful jurisdiction of both institutions and individuals.

Senior members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lacks confidence in surpassing the majority threshold in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. This purported lack of confidence has led the BJP to target various Opposition leaders, including the Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal.

Following his release on interim bail, the AAP leader challenged the Prime Minister, urging him to apprehend all key figures within the AAP. Subsequent to the arrest of the Delhi Chief Minister in the Delhi Excise Policy, the Prime Minister took a dig at Arvind Kejriwal. He expressed confidence that, unlike Kejriwal, other political figures would not be found lacking moral integrity.

Addressing the matter in an interview with news agency ANI, PM Modi said, "It would be better if these people read the Constitution, read the law of the country, I do not need to say anything to anyone."





PM Modi on Opposition's personal attacks

Slamming the Opposition parties, PM Modi said they have become "so frustrated that now abusing has become their nature".

"As far as Modi is concerned, after being continuously abused for the last 24 years, I have become 'gaali proof'. Who called me the 'maut ka saudagar' and 'gandi naali ka keeda'? Our party member in the Parliament did the calculation and counted 101 abuses, so whether there is election or no election, these people [Opposition] believe that only they have the right to abuse and they have become so frustrated that now abusing has become their nature," he said.

PM on allegations of central probe agencies being misused

On allegations of Opposition leaders' allegations that probe agencies were being misused to suppress them, PM Modi said his government has told its officers that there will be zero-tolerance towards corruption.

"Ask the person who is throwing this garbage, what is the proof of what you are saying?...I will convert this garbage into manure and will produce some good things for the country from it...When Manmohan Singh was in power for 10 years, Rs 34 lakh was seized and currently in the last 10 years ED has seized Rs 2,200 crore. The one who has brought back Rs 2,200 crores to the country should be respected and not abused. The one whose money has gone is abusing...It means that whoever has a part in stealing money will shout a little after being caught...Today, a Sarpanch has the right to sign a cheque book but the Prime Minister of the country does not have it...The Modi government has told its officers that my government has zero tolerance towards corruption," he said.

The Prime Minister further said that the Opposition should be asked about the proof they have over their allegations of interference in the functioning of the central probe agencies. He added that the government does not interfere in the work of probe agencies.