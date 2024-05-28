After campaigning ends, PM Modi to take a meditation break in Kanyakumari

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit the famous Vivekananda Rock Memorial located in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari district on May 31 for a brief spiritual sojourn, a senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said on Tuesday.

PM Modi is expected to reach Kanyakumari on Thursday evening. His daylong meditation exercise at Vivekananda Rock Memorial will begin on May 31. The visit will conclude on June 1, when he departs for Delhi.

Vivekananda Rock Memorial, a popular tourist attraction in Kanyakumari, is dedicated to the 19th century philosopher and author Swami Vivekananda. The memorial is situated close to the monolithic statue of Tamil saint Tiruvalluvar on a rock in the sea, about 500 metres from the mainland, the Tamil Nadu tourism website explains. The rock is surrounded by the Laccadive sea at the confluence of the Bay of Bengal, the Indian Ocean and the Arabian Sea.

The party leader further said that Modi’s Kanyakumari visit was not related to any BJP-linked event. We would know about his schedule a day in advance, he added.

Modi often participates in religious ceremonies and visits temples and historical locations. He had similarly taken a ‘meditation’ trip to Kedarnath Shrine right before the final leg of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

He spent nearly 17 hours meditating at the Rudra meditation cave in Uttarakhand on May 18. The last phase of the Lok Sabha polls that year took place on May 19 and the results were announced on May 23.

The 2024 polls will conclude on June 1 with their results will be announced on June 4.