TN minister Radhakrishnan booked for alleged derogatory remark on PM Modi

According to Sidhrangathan, the Fisheries Minister made the remarks against the PM at the DMK party workers meeting held at Thandapathu in Tuticorin district on March 22

Radhakrishnan's uttering was "disgusting and despicable and he criticised the Prime Minister for lauding late Chief Minister Kamaraj," Sidhrangathan said. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2024 | 6:03 PM IST

A case has been registered against Tamil Nadu Fisheries Minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan for his alleged derogatory remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at a recent meeting of the DMK party workers, police said on Monday.
A case under section 294 B of the IPC (uttering obscene words in public) has been registered against Radhakrishnan by the Meignanapuram police following a complaint by the BJP Thoothukudi south district president R Sidhrangathan, a senior police official said.
According to Sidhrangathan, the Fisheries Minister made the remarks against the PM at the DMK party workers meeting held at Thandapathu in Tuticorin district on March 22.
"Immediately, I preferred a complaint with the district election officer and collector G Lakshmipathy demanding appropriate action against the state Minister and the police registered a FIR on Sunday," he said.
Radhakrishnan's uttering was "disgusting and despicable and he criticised the Prime Minister for lauding late Chief Minister Kamaraj," Sidhrangathan said.
Meanwhile, in a complaint to the Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo, here, BJP state vice president Karu Nagarajan sought stringent action on Radhakrishnan for using "vile language" against the Prime Minister.

First Published: Mar 25 2024 | 6:03 PM IST

