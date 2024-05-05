Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Seeking votes on basis of AAP govt's work in two years: Punjab CM Mann

People are getting free electricity (up to 300 units per month) and canal water is being supplied to farmers for irrigation, he said

Bhagwant Mann

Polling for Punjab's 13 Lok Sabha seats will be held on June 1.

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : May 05 2024 | 8:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday said he is seeking votes on the basis of the work done by the AAP government during its two years at the helm.
Addressing a gathering in support of the AAP's Anandpur Sahib candidate Malvinder Singh Kang in Mohali, Mann said around 43,000 government jobs have been provided in two years.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
People are getting free electricity (up to 300 units per month) and canal water is being supplied to farmers for irrigation, he said.
"We are seeking votes on the basis of the work done in the last two years," the chief minister said.
"Aam Aadmi clinics have been set up where people are getting free medical treatment and medicine," he added.
 
Mann claimed big companies such as Tata Steel are investing in the state and added that setting up of new industrial units will generate employment opportunities.
He added he wants Punjab's youngsters to become "job-givers" instead of "jobseekers".
"You (youngsters) set up factories here. Start your own work. The state government will extend all help," the chief minister said.
Minister and local MLA Anmol Gagan Mann was also present during the rally.
Polling for Punjab's 13 Lok Sabha seats will be held on June 1.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : voting Lok Sabha elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 05 2024 | 8:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVETop Hottest Cities in IndiaAdani Group | SEBIKL Sharma | AmethiIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon