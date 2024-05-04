Kejriwal, his wife Sunita, Sisodia, Jain in AAP's list of star campaigners

Jailed Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal during a roadshow in support of AAP candidate from Bhavnagar constituency Umesh Makwana, in Bhavnagar (Photo: PTI)

Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday issued a list of 40 star campaigners for Lok Sabha polls in Delhi and Haryana, featuring party convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who is in judicial custody and his wife Sunita Kejriwal.

AAP's star campaigners' list also included the names of jailed AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, as well as Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Sunita Kejriwal has already taken reins of party's campaigning for the polls, attending roadshows in support of party's Lok Sabha candidates in Delhi and Gujarat.

Recently she attended roadshows along with AAP candidates in East Delhi, West Delhi and Bharuch and Bhavnagar constituencies in Gujarat. She is scheduled to attend a roadshow in support of AAP candidate from South Delhi seat Sahi Ram Pehalwan on Sunday, party leaders said.



She will also hold roadshows in Punjab and Haryana under the party's campaign 'Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se' centred around the arrest of the Delhi chief minister by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case on March 21. The CM is currently held in Tihar Jail in connection to the case.

AAP's other star campaigners for the polls include Rajya Sabha MPs Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha -- who is currently abroad for an eye treatment.

Rajya Sabha MP and national general secretary organisation Sandeep Pathak as well as all Delhi government ministers, including Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gahlot were among the star campaigners.

Prominent party leaders and ministers of AAP-ruled Punjab also figured in the star campaigners list.

AAP is contesting four of the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi and its candidates have filed their nomination papers. The party is contesting Kurukshetra seat in Haryana and Bharuch and Bhavnagar in Gujarat.

Despite an alliance with Congress in Delhi, Haryana and Gujarat, the AAP is independently contesting all the Lok Sabha seats in Punjab.