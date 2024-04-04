Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Think, understand and then take right decision: Rahul Gandhi urges voters

The former Congress chief said the country is currently standing at a "crucial juncture"

Rahul, Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader

Rahul Gandhi

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2024 | 4:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Amid the Lok Sabha polls, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said India is currently standing at a "crucial juncture" and urged people to recognise the difference between those who "build the country" and those who "destroy" it.
In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi conveyed to the people ahead of the Lok Sabha polls that their future is in their hands, and that they must think, understand and then take the right decision.
The former Congress chief said the country is currently standing at a "crucial juncture".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

National Voters' Day: Election Commission marks 75 years of service today

Number of voters in Andhra Pradesh rises to 40.9 mn from 40.7 mn: EC data

Lok Sabha polls: 38 candidates file nomination for first phase in Assam

National Voters' Day: Your dreams are my resolve, Modi's message to youth

Electoral bonds was world's biggest extortion racket, says Rahul Gandhi

'5 power centres in Congress': Sanjay Nirupam blasts party after expulsion

EC issues guidelines for genuine electors to cast vote without voter I-card

'NDA to win all 40 Bihar seats': PM Modi campaigns for Chirag Paswan

Sonia Gandhi, Ashwini Vaishnaw, 12 others sworn in as RS members: Checklist

Modi govt has shown 'extreme vindictiveness' to WB for rejecting BJP: Cong

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Congress Lok Sabha elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 04 2024 | 4:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayByju RaveendranLok Sabha Election LiveRBI MPCIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon