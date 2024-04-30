Business Standard
Haryana: Union minister Rao Inderjit, 6 others file LS nomination papers

The deadline for filing nominations is May 6 while the scrutiny of papers will be done on May 7. The candidates can withdraw their nominations until May 9.

Rao Inderjit Singh

File Image: MoS Corporate Affairs, Rao Inderjit Singh

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 7:56 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The nomination process for the 10 Lok Sabha constituencies in Haryana began on Monday, with Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh among seven candidates filing their papers before the respective returning officers, officials said.
Among the prominent candidates, Singh filed his nomination from Gurugram Lok Sabha constituency on the first day of filing of papers.
One more candidate filed a nomination from Gurugram, three nominations were filed from Sonipat and one each from Sirsa and Bhiwani-Mahendragarh.
No nominations were filed from other seats.
As many as 1,99,81,982 voters across the state are eligible to cast their votes in 10 Lok Sabha constituencies, officials said.
Polling for all the 10 Lok Sabha seats will take place on May 25.
First Published: Apr 30 2024 | 7:03 AM IST

