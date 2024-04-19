Business Standard
Veteran BJP leader and former Minister Malikayya Guttedar joins Congress

The six-time MLA from Afzalpur in Kalaburagi district has been upset with the induction of his brother Nithin Guttedar into the BJP

Congress flag

A Congress supporter waves the party's flag outside the venue of the joint press conference of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav, in Ghaziabad, Wednesday, April 17, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2024 | 1:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Former Minister and BJP leader Malikayya Guttedar on Friday joined the Congress.
The six-time MLA from Afzalpur in Kalaburagi district has been upset with the induction of his brother Nithin Guttedar into the BJP.
M Y Patil from Congress had won the seat in the 2023 Assembly election, in which Malikayya Guttedar had finished third behind Nithin, who contested as an independent.
The 67-year-old Malikayya Guttedar had been criticising BJP veteran and former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and his son B Y Vijayendra who is BJP state president after his brother's move.

Welcoming Malikayya Guttedar into the party fold, Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress chief D K Shivakumar claimed that many BJP leaders are willing to join the ruling outfit in the State.

Kalaburagi is the home district of Congress President M Mallikarjun Kharge, who had won from the seat in the 2009 and 2014 Lok Sabha elections but lost in the 2019 polls. Kharge's son-in-law Radhakrishna Doddamani is contesting from Kalaburagi (Gulbarga) in the coming general elections.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : BJP Lok Sabha elections Indian National Congress Lok Sabha Bharatiya Janata Party

First Published: Apr 19 2024 | 1:53 PM IST

