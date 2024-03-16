Vote for leadership which has vision, track record of doing work: Amit Shah

"I have full confidence that this time the people will vote to achieve the target of 400 and build a developed and safe India," he said. Photo: PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the country has witnessed a historic decade of good governance, security, welfare of all sections under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and appealed to everyone to vote for a leadership which has a track record of doing work and a vision to make India developed.

He also appealed to youths, women and all voters of the country to participate in this great festival of democracy by voting in maximum numbers to elect the BJP-led NDA which will put the nation first.

"The 2024 Lok Sabha elections have been announced today by the Election Commission. Elections are a great festival for the world's largest democracy. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country has witnessed a historic decade of good governance, security, welfare of all sections and reconstruction of cultural heritage.

"To maintain the pace of India's development journey, cast your vote for a leadership which has a track record of doing work and a vision to make India developed," he wrote in Hindi on 'X' with the hashtag 'Phir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar'.

The senior BJP leader said this time, under the leadership of Modi, the NDA is going into the elections with the slogan of crossing 400 seats in the polls.

"I have full confidence that this time the people will vote to achieve the target of 400 and build a developed and safe India," he said.

The Lok Sabha polls will be held across the country in seven phases beginning April 19 and the counting of votes will take place on June 4 for the world's biggest election exercise in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will bid for a third consecutive term.

Assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim will be held on April 19, and in Andhra Pradesh on May 13. Elections to Odisha assembly will be held in four phases on May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. Bypolls will also be held for 26 assembly constituencies.