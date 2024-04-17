Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Will abide by party's decision, says Rahul on contesting from Amethi

In our party, these decisions are taken in the CEC (Central Election Committee) meeting, he stressed

Rahul, Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader

Both Amethi and Wayanad will go to polls on April 26 | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Ghaziabad
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2024 | 12:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Amid intense speculation over whether he would contest the Lok Sabha polls from Uttar Pradesh's Amethi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said he would abide by his party's decision on it.
Gandhi made the remarks at a joint press conference here with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Asked whether he would contest from Amethi besides Wayanad, Gandhi said, "On Amethi, the party will decide. Whatever order I get, I will abide by that."

"In our party, these decisions are taken in the CEC (Central Election Committee) meeting," he stressed.
Both Amethi and Wayanad will go to polls on April 26.
There is speculation that besides his declared seat of Wayanad in Kerala, Gandhi might also contest the Lok Sabha polls from Amethi, a seat he represented for three straight terms earlier, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from Rae Bareli, a seat that was previously held by her mother, Sonia Gandhi.
Both seats are considered bastions of the Gandhi family and the local units of the Congress have demanded that the two scions of the family contest from there.
The Congress has forged an alliance with the Samajwadi Party (SP) in Uttar Pradesh and is contesting 17 Lok Sabha seats in the state.
The Lok Sabha polls are scheduled to be held in seven phases starting April 19. The counting of votes will be taken up on June 4.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Lok Sabha elections Uttar Pradesh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 17 2024 | 12:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market HolidayInfosys Q4 Result PreviewLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVETelegramWhatsApp New FeaturesIndia GDP Growth ForecastIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon