Won't be right to trust their manifesto again: Kharge on BJP's promises

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over its election manifesto released on Sunday, alleging the ruling party of doing nothing huge in years of its governance, which may benefit the youths and farmers of the country.

Speaking to the reporters here, Kharge said that the manifesto of the BJP cannot be 'trusted'.

"He (PM Narendra Modi) had said that he will double farmers' income. He had said that he would increase MSP and give a legal guarantee - this is the guarantee. He didn't do any such big work in his tenure that would benefit all the people of the country. The youth is looking for jobs. Inflation is rising. He is not worried about inflation, unemployment," Kharge said.

The Congress President further said that the BJP's manifesto proves that the ruling party has nothing to offer people.

"It won't be right to trust their manifesto again. It proves that he has nothing to offer people," he said.

BJP released its manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections with a tagline-'Modi's Guarantee 2024'.

The manifesto - 'Sankalp Patra' - focuses on women's empowerment and the upliftment of youth and the poor.

The manifesto targets GYAN - which are scheme for the 'Gareeb' (poor), 'Yuva' (youth), 'Annadaata' (farmers), and 'Nari' (women). It also focuses on making India prosperous, strengthening its international relations, and fostering the development

Congress leader Manish Tewari who is also a party candidate in general elections questioned the BJP, asking why 'the common man is reeling under the burden of inflation'.

"What people want to know is why the common man is reeling under the burden of inflation. What people want to know is the MNREGA budget, which is an indicator of rural distress, has gone up from 33,000 crores to almost 90,000 crores in the past 10 years. So there are real issues on the ground that are troubling people...The discontent on the ground is going to translate into an electoral defeat for the NDA-BJP," he said.

The Lok Sabha polls in India are scheduled to take place from April 19, 2024, to June 1, 2024, to choose the 543 representatives for the 18th Lok Sabha. These elections will be conducted over seven phases, with the outcome being declared on June 4.