Ahead of PM's Bhopal visit, Uma Bharti calls for OBC quota in women's Bill

On Monday, Uma Bharti stated on social media that she expects the Prime Minister to give a positive signal on OBC reservation for women

Uma Bharti

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2023 | 1:40 PM IST
Topics : Narendra Modi Women Reservation Bill BJP Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections Election news Elections in India BS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 25 2023 | 1:40 PM IST

