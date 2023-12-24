Sensex (    %)
                        
Madhya Pradesh cabinet expansion on Mon: CM confirms after meeting Nadda

CM Mohan Yadav took oath as chief minister on December 13 along with Shukla and Devda who were sworn in as Deputy CMs

Mohan Yadav, madhya pradesh chief minister

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav being greeted by BJP workers and supporters at his residence, in Bhopal. (PTI)

Press Trust of India Bhopal
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2023 | 11:29 PM IST

The new Madhya Pradesh cabinet will be expanded on Monday, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said.
"The oath-taking ceremony of the new cabinet will take place at 3:30 pm tomorrow (Monday)," Yadav told reporters after meeting BJP president JP Nadda in New Delhi on Sunday evening.
He, however, refused to divulge details like the number of inductees in the council of ministers.
The MP cabinet headed by Yadav has two deputy chief ministers- Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda.
The maximum strength of the council of ministers in Madhya Pradesh, which has 230 MLAs, can be 35, including the CM.
"After clinching a landslide victory under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, our double engine government will move ahead under his leadership and that of JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah," Yadav said.
Preparations for the oath-taking ceremony are underway at Raj Bhawan.
In the assembly elections held last month, the BJP won 163 seats and Congress 66.
Yadav took oath as chief minister on December 13 along with Shukla and Devda who were sworn in as Deputy CMs.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Madhya Pradesh assembly Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections

First Published: Dec 24 2023 | 11:29 PM IST

