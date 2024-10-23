Business Standard
Home / Elections / Maharashtra Elections / News / Maharashtra Assembly elections: MVA allies agree to contest 85 seats each

Maharashtra Assembly elections: MVA allies agree to contest 85 seats each

Addressing a press conference, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said consensus has been reached on 270 out of total 288 seats for the November 20 elections

Sanjay Raut

(Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 7:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Maha Vikas Aghadi of Congress, NCP (SP), and Shiv Sena (UBT) on Wednesday announced to contest 85 seats each in Maharashtra assembly elections even as deliberations to seal a final seat-sharing pact are still underway.

Addressing a press conference, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said consensus has been reached on 270 out of total 288 seats for the November 20 elections.

"We will include Samajwadi Party, PWP, CPI(M), CPI, and AAP. Discussions are still on for the remaining seats. We have amicably arrived at a consensus on 270 seats. MVA stands united to defeat the Mahayuti government," Raut said.

 

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said the rest of the seats will be left for smaller parties.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra polls: NCP's first list out, Ajit Pawar to fight from Baramati

Elections, voting, Lok Sabha elections

Maha polls: Delay in seat allocation sparks unease among smaller MVA allies

Putin, Russian President, Vladimir Putin

News updates: We will continue to cooperate to establish a just world order, says Putin

Anil Deshmukh

Anil Deshmukh to publish book to unravel 'conspiracy' against him, MVA govt

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Maharashtra polls: After BJP's 1st list, aspirants rush to meet Fadnavis

Topics : Maharashtra Assembly elections Election

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 7:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayCyclone DanaIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon