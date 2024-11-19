Business Standard
Maharashtra polls: Seizures amount to Rs 660 cr; 8,668 complaints resolved

The strict enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct is underway in the state which votes on November 20 ensuring that the election process remains fair and transparent

A total of 4,136 candidates are in the fray from 288 constituencies,

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2024 | 8:46 PM IST

The seizures of cash, alcohol, and other items amid the poll code conduct for the Maharashtra assembly elections amounted to Rs 660.16 crore, while 8,668 of 8,678 complaints lodged through the C-Vigil app were resolved.

As per the information shared by the office of the state Chief Electoral Officer, 8,678 complaints were lodged across Maharashtra via the Election Commission's C-Vigil app from October 15, when the model code of conduct kicked in, to November 18. Of these, 8,668 complaints were resolved.

Enforcement agencies from the state and Central governments seized illegal items worth a staggering Rs 660.16 crore during the same period. The seized assets included cash, alcohol, drugs, and precious metals, the CEO's office stated.

 

The strict enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct is underway in the state which votes on November 20 ensuring that the election process remains fair and transparent.

The C-Vigil app and proactive enforcement measures have played a critical role in maintaining the integrity of the electoral process in Maharashtra.

A total of 4,136 candidates are in the fray from 288 constituencies.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 19 2024 | 8:46 PM IST

