Business Standard
Home / Elections / Maharashtra Elections / News / MVA ally PWP sees red as Sena (UBT) declares candidates for Assembly polls

MVA ally PWP sees red as Sena (UBT) declares candidates for Assembly polls

Shiv Sena (UBT) announced candidates from Uran, Sangola and Loha Assembly seats, where PWP led by Jayant Patil had staked claim to these three constituencies

Jayant Patil

We will talk to (NCP-SP chief) Sharad Pawar about this: Jayant Patil

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2024 | 8:06 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Peasants and Workers Party (PWP), a smaller constituent of the Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra, expressed unhappiness on Wednesday as the Shiv Sena (UBT) announced candidates from Uran, Sangola and Loha assembly seats.

The PWP led by Jayant Patil had staked claim to these three constituencies.

"We will talk to (NCP-SP chief) Sharad Pawar about this," Patil told PTI. He also visited Sangola during the day, he said. The PWP has sought a total of six seats from the MVA: Panvel, Uran, Pen, Alibaug, Sangola and Loha. The Sena (UBT) fielded Eknath Pawar from Loha, Deepak Salunkhe Patil from Sangola and Manohar Bhoir from Uran.  The Loha seat is currently represented by a PWP MLA. During the Lok Sabha elections, MVA candidates won in many seats by small margins due to the help of the smaller allies, Patil said. Samajwadi Party's Maharashtra president Abu Azmi, another ally, also said he has not received any further communication about the seat-sharing talks.  After days of stalemate, the Maha Vikas Aghadi of Congress, NCP (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT) on Wednesday announced that the three parties would contest 85 seats each, while discussions on the remaining 33 seats out of the total 288 were underway.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra polls: NCP's first list out, Ajit Pawar to fight from Baramati

Sanjay Raut, Sanjay

Almost 99% work on MVA's seat-sharing completed, says Sanjay Raut

Eknath Shinde, Eknath, Maharashtra CM

Maharashtra Assembly polls: Shiv Sena releases first list of 45 candidates

At a press meet with NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar (centre) and Uddhav Thackeray of the Shiv Sena (UBT) in Mumbai on Sunday, Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole (left) said projecting a chief minister face was not an immediate priority for the M

Maharashtra polls: MVA seat-sharing stalemate resolved, announcement today

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Maharashtra polls: After BJP's 1st list, aspirants rush to meet Fadnavis

Topics : Maharashtra Assembly Elections Shiv Sena Uddhav Thackeray Sharad Pawar Shiva Sena NCP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 24 2024 | 8:06 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayCyclone DanaIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon