Business Standard
Home / Elections / Maharashtra Elections / News / BJP 'biggest enemy' of farmers, Maharashtra demands maha parivartan: Kharge

BJP 'biggest enemy' of farmers, Maharashtra demands maha parivartan: Kharge

He hit out at the BJP over the export ban and high export duty burden on onion and soybean farmers and the huge drop in cotton and sugarcane production, putting farmers in distress

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

Kharge claimed that the state's milk cooperatives in crisis and the government itself has admitted it | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2024 | 12:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday claimed that the BJP is the "biggest enemy" of Maharashtra's farmers and asserted that the state has decided that farmers will benefit only by removing the double engine government from power.

In a post in Hindi on X, Kharge slammed the BJP over farmer suicides in Maharashtra and said the promise of making the state drought-free is a "jumla" (rhetoric).

"BJP is the biggest enemy of Maharashtra's farmers. 20,000 farmers committed suicide. Huge cut in funding in farming. Promise of Rs 20,000 crore water grid turned out to be false. Promise of making Maharashtra drought-free is a 'Jumla'," he said.
 

 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Kharge also attacked the BJP over its "refusal to give compensation to the farmers" while insurance companies are being showered with Rs 8000 crore.

He hit out at the BJP over the export ban and high export duty burden on onion and soybean farmers and the huge drop in cotton and sugarcane production, putting farmers in distress.

Kharge claimed that the state's milk cooperatives in crisis and the government itself has admitted it.

"Maharashtra has decided that farmers will benefit only by removing BJP's double engine government from power! Maharashtra demands MahaParivartan!" the Congress president said.

The ruling Mahayuti alliance comprises Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, BJP and Ajit Pawar-led NCP. The opposition MVA comprises the Congress, the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP).

The Election Commission last Tuesday announced that Maharashtra will vote in one phase on November 20 to elect its 288-member Assembly.

The counting of votes will be held on November 23, a day before the current Maharashtra assembly completes its term.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE: India's Digital Public Infrastructure is key talking point at global summits, says PM Modi

Large number of devotees participate in Garba dance to appease Goddess Durga during Navratri festival (Photo: ANI)

Kerala govt urges BJP to amend fireworks rules for Thrissur Pooram festival

Doctor Protest, Protest, Kolkata Doctor Protest

RG Kar case: TMC wants doctors' protest to be halted, says BJP leader

Atishi marlena, Atishi, Delhi CM

BJP slams Kejriwal for pricey items at Flagstaff bungalow, Atishi hits back

Nayab Singh Saini, Nayab Singh, Nayab

AAP habitual of lying, blaming others for their shortcomings: CM Saini

Topics : BJP Maharashtra Assembly Elections mallikarjun kharge Maharashtra farmers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 21 2024 | 12:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon