Business Standard
Home / Elections / Maharashtra Elections / News / Nomination filing ends for Maharashtra Assembly, voting on November 20

Nomination filing ends for Maharashtra Assembly, voting on November 20

Parties within the two alliances are also facing rebellion within their ranks as workers, who were denied tickets because of the seat sharing, have filed nominations

Eknath Shinde, Eknath, Maharashtra CM

Thane: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on his way to file nomination from Kopri-Pachpakhadi constituency, ahead of Assembly polls, in Thane, Monday, Oct. 28, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Archis Mohan New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 9:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The filing of nomination papers for 288-member Maharashtra Assembly, which will vote on November 20, ended on Tuesday.  
 
Despite their protracted seat adjustment negotiations, both alliances, the Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), could see “friendly fights” between candidates fielded by their respective constituent parties.
 
Parties within the two alliances are also facing rebellion within their ranks as workers, who were denied tickets because of the seat sharing, have filed nominations.
 
Among the major parties in the Mahayuti, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded candidates on 148 seats and allotted four seats to smaller parties. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has fielded candidates on 80 seats, including two that it has given to smaller allies. Deputy CM Ajit Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has fielded candidates on 52 seats.
 
 
In Opposition Mahayuti, the Congress has fielded candidates on 103 seats. Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) on 89 seats and Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) on 87 seats. 
   

Also Read

Pooja Khedkar IAS trainee

Sacked IAS officer Pooja Khedkar's father enters Maharashtra Assembly race

Ajit Pawar vs Sharad Pawar

Maharashtra polls: Ajit Pawar targets uncle; says 'Saheb' splitting family

Shrikant Shinde

'Worli me 5 saal dikhe nahi': Shrikant Shinde targets Aaditya Thackeray

Sanjay Raut

Raut accuses Mahayuti of misusing police against opposition candidates

Eknath Shinde, Eknath, Maharashtra CM

Maharashtra Assembly polls: CM Shinde's income plummets 50% but assets rise

Topics : Maharashtra Assembly Elections Maharashtra voting

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 9:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon