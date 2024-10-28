Business Standard
Home / Elections / Maharashtra Elections / News / CM Eknath Shinde to file nomination from Kopri-Pachpakhadi seat today

CM Eknath Shinde to file nomination from Kopri-Pachpakhadi seat today

"We want to change the government in Maharashtra there are lot of issues of the people of Maharashtra are pending because that has not been resolved by the people who are in power currently. We will

Eknath Shinde, Eknath, Maharashtra CM

The Maharashtra Assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, with counting for all 288 constituencies set for November 23. (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2024 | 1:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde will file his nomination today from the Kopri-Pachpakhadi Assembly constituency, for the Maharashtra assembly election.

Notably, Tuesday is the last date for filing nominations for the Maharashtra assembly elections.

Earlier today, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar filed his nomination papers from the Baramati assembly seat.

Notably, Ajit Pawar's nephew and grandson of Sharad Pawar, Yugendra Pawar, is contesting from the same constituency as the NCP-SP candidate.

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar said on Monday that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) would form the government in Maharashtra in the interest of the people.

 

"Our Alliance will work to resolve the issues. Issues like inflation, unemployment, various questions of farmers, women, adivasis, the poor," he said.

More From This Section

Ajit Pawar, Ajit

Maharashtra polls: Ajit Pawar-led NCP releases list of 49 candidates

Congress

Maharashtra polls: Congress announces another list of 14 candidates

Elections, voting, Lok Sabha elections

Maha polls: NCP(SP) releases 3rd list; fields actor Swara Bhaskar's husband

Devendra Fadnavis

BJP can't win Maha alone but will be largest party post-polls: Fadnavis

Voting, elections, Polls, Votes

NCP releases third list of candidates for Maharashtra Assembly elections

He also criticised the Mahayuti ruling alliance for not resolving the issues of the people.

"We want to change the government in Maharashtra there are lot of issues of the people of Maharashtra are pending because that has not been resolved by the people who are in power currently. We will take all the issues in front of people of Maharashtra and prepare them for the change in Maharashtra", he added.

Further criticising the Ladli Behna Yojna of the government, he said that people only remember this scheme because it was announced recently.

"Government only remembered Ladli Bahan and Bhai on the face of election all the facilities announced in last three four months...people will not accept this they teach them lesson in this election they did in loksabha," he said.

Both the ruling Mahayuti alliance and the opposition MVA -- comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and Congress -- have no stone unturned to secure victory in the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

The BJP is part of the ruling Mahayuti alliance alongside the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) and Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

The Maharashtra Assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, with counting for all 288 constituencies set for November 23.

In the 2019 assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, the Shiv Sena 56, and the Congress 44. In 2014, the BJP secured 122 seats, the Shiv Sena 63, and the Congress 42.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Sharad Pawar, Sharad, NCP President

Sharad Pawar announces 90-95% seat consensus in MVA ahead of elections

Sharad Pawar, Sharad, NCP President

Maharashtra polls: Our alliance will resolve issues, says Sharad Pawar

Akhilesh Yadav, Akhilesh

Maharashtra polls: Akhilesh calls for unity against Mahayuti for change

Ajit Pawar, Ajit

Ajit Pawar files nomination for Baramati against Sharad Pawar's grandson

Bhupesh Baghel, Bhupesh, Baghel

Congress getting good signals for upcoming Maharashtra polls, says Baghel

Topics : Maharashtra Assembly Elections Eknath Khadse BJP Shiv Sena

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 28 2024 | 1:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon