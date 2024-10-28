Maha polls: Raut cautions Cong against fielding candidate in Solapur South

Business Standard
New Delhi: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut at the Parliament House complex during the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha, in New Delhi, Wednesday, June 26, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Monday warned Congress about fielding a candidate for the Solapur South assembly seat, for which his party has already announced a nominee.

Speaking to reporters, Raut said such actions could provoke a similar response from their side and create "problems" for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

"The Congress, in its new list, has announced its candidate (Dilip Mane) from the Solapur South constituency. This has happened when we have already fielded our candidate (Amar Patil) from the same seat. I consider it a typing mistake by the Congress. Such a mistake could happen from our side as well," he said.

 

"I have heard that local Congress leaders are eager to contest the Miraj assembly constituency, which is part of our seat-sharing formula. If this infection (of fielding candidates against allies) spreads across the state, it will create problems for the MVA," Raut said.

The Congress, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and NCP (SP) are part of the opposition MVA, which is challenging the ruling Mahayuti.

When asked about the Congress being keen on contesting more seats in Mumbai, Raut said, "The party is asking for one more seat in Mumbai. Traditionally, the Shiv Sena has been contesting more seats in Mumbai. The party is needed in Mumbai, the way Congress in Vidarbha region."  Congress state president Nana Patole said the party high command had decided to contest the Solapur South seat.

"We, at the state level, cannot comment on it. It is my humble suggestion to Raut that he should direct his criticism to the opposition. The issue of filing nominations will be over by tomorrow."  The MVA has announced candidates for more than 200 seats for the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections. However, the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress are at a stalemate over a few seats.

First Published: Oct 28 2024 | 3:14 PM IST

