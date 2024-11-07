Business Standard
Not countering Ladki Bahin scheme, will give more benefits to women: Sule

Under the Ladki Bahin Yojana, women with an annual family income of less than Rs 2.5 lakh are given Rs 1500 per month as aid

Sule said the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), comprising the NCP (SP), Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT), is not attempting to counter the Ladki Bahin scheme | (Photo: PTI)

NCP (SP) working Supriya Sule has said the opposition MVA is not planning to counter the Maharashtra government's flagship Ladki Bahin Yojana, but questioned the amount provided under the scheme in view of the soaring inflation.

On the scheme being called a "gamechanger" ahead of the November 20 state assembly polls, Sule in an interview to PTI said, "All depends on how you see it and who is saying it."  'Rs 1,500 is given to women and at the same time oil prices, food inflation is at an all-time high. Sales dropped during Diwali and the state GDP is not flattering. Crimes against women have gone up,' she pointed out.

 

Sule said the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), comprising the NCP (SP), Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT), is not attempting to counter the Ladki Bahin scheme.

'The Congress government had brought Sanjay Gandhi Niradhar Yojana for women. We didn't scream from the roof. The needy people needed help, so the government stepped in. We didn't make it into an obligation,' she said.

The MVA will ensure value addition to the financial benefit by providing health care and security to women.

Sule also said her party never had a problem with the Congress.

"We have been allies for 24 years and it has been a smooth-sailing," she said.

The parliamentarian said she saw no reason for voters in the Pawar family stronghold of Baramati to be confused. If they weren't confused in the Lok Sabha polls, why should they be now.

'Voters are bright. Have full faith in them,' she added.

Sule's cousin and Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar is pitted against his nephew Yugendra Pawar in the Baramati assembly seat.

On Donald Trump winning a second term to the White House, Sule said the strong foundation for India-US relations was laid by (the then prime minister) Manmohan Singh and Barack Obama.

'I don't see any change, I can see Manmohan Singh's legacy continuing,' she said.

Sule said she was amused why her father and NCP (SP) head Sharad Pawar's statement of retirement from parliamentary politics was being talked about.

'He has just said he wants to take a backseat in parliamentary politics. By the time his Rajya Sabha term ends, he will be 85 years old. If he wants to keep working for farmers and downtrodden people, it is a wonderful thing,' she said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

